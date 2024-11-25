Suspect in Vernencha Butler case reportedly took drugs right before incident, police say

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 25-year-old man, recently released from the Bahamas Department of Corrections on charges of vagrancy and stealing, is alleged to be responsible for the death of 72-year-old Vernencha Butler.

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander revealed that investigators obtained video footage from a nearby establishment showing the suspect, shirtless and wearing only pants, consuming what appeared to be an illegal substance shortly before the incident.

On Saturday, police responded to reports of a disturbance in the area of East Street and Ross Corner. Relatives of Butler were reportedly involved in a confrontation with the suspect after allegedly catching him assaulting her.

The investigation into this tragic event is ongoing.