NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who escaped their custody on Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Tamal Rico Bowe, 28, of Mckinney Drive, was detained at the Carmichael Road Police Station for questioning in connection to an armed robbery.

It was unclear how Bowe escaped.

In a wanted bulletin, Bowe is described as bald, slim and of light brown complexion.