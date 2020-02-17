Suspect arrested in Atlantis jewelry heist

Authorities: Evidence points to conspiracy; search continues for additional suspects

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery at John Bull’s Rolex Boutique in the Crystal Court of the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said the man was arrested in New Providence, though he did not confirm the time or what led to the arrest on Monday.

He advised that police were still searching for an additional suspect.

“We are currently questioning him in relation to that matter,” Cash said.

“We are still searching for others. We suspect two persons based on what the investigation is saying to us, but we are still probing the fact that there may have been a conspiracy to commit the act.”

When asked if there was any evidence to suggest an employee of the store was involved, Cash said: “Again, I don’t want to speak to that. We look to what the evidence is directing us into, but we do suspect that it may be some conspiracy or abetment behind the incident.”

Two robbers, one of whom was armed, stormed into John Bull’s Rolex store in the Crystal Court of the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island on Saturday around 11 pm and stole an undetermined amount of luxury watches late Sunday evening.

The store is located between the Coral Tower main entrance and the resort’s casino.

Responding to the incident yesterday, Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar suggested security protocols at high-end resorts need to be overhauled, noting that “criminals are targeting these high-end jewelry stores”.

He said: “I am not a person who specializes in this type of crime, but I am sure the fact that it happened a number of times will cause, the landlords of these establishments or the areas where they happen to really review and put into place the necessary deterrents because obviously whatever they are doing, the criminals are thinking about how to get around it and are clearly being successful in their attempt.”

While acknowledging the trend of armed robberies of recent, Cash said he does not believe criminals have begun to target mega resorts.

“No, no. We don’t suspect criminals are [targeting them] and we have no trend to suggest criminals are targeting hotels,” he said.

Last May, two men entered the John Bull at Baha Mar, located near the resort’s western entrance, smashed several showcases and stole an assortment of watches and jewelry valued at over $400,000.

In June 2018, two robbers dress in women’s clothing and wigs burst into John Bull in the Port Lucaya Marketplace in Freeport and stole $900,000 in luxury watches.