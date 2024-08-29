Suspect arrested after stabbing incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are questioning a 37-year-old male in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday August 28, 2024.

Initial reports indicate that the 37-year-old suspect was involved in an altercation with a male relative at a residence on Forge Avenue in Joan’s Heights.

It is reported that during the altercation

he produced a sharp instrument and stabbed the male relative multiple times to the upper body, police said.

Authorities arrested the suspect shortly after the incident.

The victim, aged 24, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle for medical attention, where he

is currently listed in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.