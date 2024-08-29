Suspect arrested after stabbing incident

LocalAugust 29, 2024August 29, 2024 at 10:21 am Theo Sealy
Suspect arrested after stabbing incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are questioning a 37-year-old male in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday August 28, 2024.

Initial reports indicate that the 37-year-old suspect was involved in an altercation with a male relative at a residence on Forge Avenue in Joan’s Heights.

It is reported that during the altercation
he produced a sharp instrument and stabbed the male relative multiple times to the upper body, police said.

Authorities arrested the suspect  shortly after the incident.

The victim, aged 24, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle for medical attention, where he
is currently listed in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

Leave a Reply

*