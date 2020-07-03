Survey works completed for Long Island water mains extension project

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Water and Sewerage Corporation Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson announced major progress has been made to bring potable water supply to areas covered in the water mains extension project in south and central Long Island.

In a recent Facebook post, Gibson confirmed survey works have been completed.

“A week ago, Mr Dewitt Hunt was engaged to clear down the site for the installation of a new 220,000 imperial gallon (containerized) reverse osmosis plant, new 250,000 imperial gallon storage tank and the drilling of deep wells to facilitate the same,” the post read.

“This site is immediately adjacent to our current operations in central Long Island. The new storage tank and reverse osmosis plant are under construction and we expect receipt of both in short course.”

According to the post, Gibson directed the dispatch of J&M Well Drilling to Long Island to carry out the drilling of two supply wells and one brine disposal well.

The drilling will be undertaken over a six to eight week period.

The drill rig has started drilling at the site in McKenzie’s, Long Island, it said.

The post continued: “In the interim, major electrical upgrades will be undertaken at the site and our teams will execute mechanical works for the installation of the reverse osmosis system and distribution of water to areas – such as Clarence Town (the capital) and Salt Pond – that will receive potable (city) water for the first time.”