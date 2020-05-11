Supreme Court Registries to open by appointment next week

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Several Supreme Court Registries will reopen to the public by appointment next week.

In a public notice released today, the Supreme Court Registrar advised essential workers in the Family Registry, Probate Registry, and Appeals Registry will return to work on May 11.

The Civil Registry of the Supreme Court will resume limited operations for its essential workers from its offices in the BAF Financial Building on George Street.

Those offices will be open to the public by appointment on weekdays between 11.30am and 3.30pm effective May 18.

The Criminal Registry in New Providence will continue to operate out of the satellite Registry in Annex 1 between 1pm and 4pm until further notice.

According to the notice, the Supreme Court Registry in Freeport will continue limited operations for essential workers on weekdays between 9.30am and 2pm. The Freeport office will be open to the public by appointment on weekdays between 9.30am and 1pm.

“Appointments for access to these Registries can be made using the eAppointment Request Form on the Judiciary’s website at www.bahamasjudiciary.com,” the notice read.

“Persons will only be allowed to enter the office of any of the Registries at the appointed time if they are wearing a mask.”