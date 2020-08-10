Super Value welcomes extended shopping hours

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A major supermarket chain owner said he and his 1,000 employees were longing to get back to regular hours of operation.

Super Value’s owner Rupert Roberts told Eyewitness News that following a “rough week”, operations should be more “manageable” with extended operating hours.

During his national address yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis noted the need for greater accessibility to food stores and announced that shopping hours have been extended to 7pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Shopping hours have been extended until to 6pm on Saturdays for essential service workers.

Food stores will also be permitted to restock on Sundays, in addition to Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Last week was rough,” said Roberts.

“Things should be more manageable this week. We had requested from 7am – 8pm and they gave us from 7am to 7pm and 7am to 6pm on Saturday. We are going to see how we can manage with those but last week it was really impossible. Last week the trouble was that it was very difficult to accommodate the customers and practice social distancing.

He continued: “With the long lines people were naturally irritated. People were irritated with the very tight lockdown hours. They are letting us restock on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. We need that otherwise persons would be coming to empty stores. We have been working with the competent authority.”

“When we are given adequate time like this week we will be able to schedule and be ok and there would be very little overtime. Two changes last week caused enormous overtime.We are waiting for the day when this all ends. I think the public is longing to get back to it and I think our 1,000 staff as well.”

Roberts said: “The staff are anxious to get back to regular working hours and consumers are anxious to get back to regular shopping and double stamp on Sundays.”