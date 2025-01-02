Super Value postpones digital stamp rollout

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – While Super Value has postponed the full rollout of its new digital system, its President and Chief Financial Officer, Debra Symonette, told Eyewitness News she hopes for its implementation by the end of the month.

The company released a statement yesterday assuring consumers that quality stamps are still being issued and accepted until they are completely finished as they prepare for the digital rollout. Symonette emphasized that the goal is to ensure the system is friendly for all ages.

“At this time, we are aiming for the end of the month, but I won’t give a firm date just yet,” Symonette said.