Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Super Value postpones digital stamp rollout

0
SHARES
10
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – While Super Value has postponed the full rollout of its new digital system, its President and Chief Financial Officer, Debra Symonette, told Eyewitness News she hopes for its implementation by the end of the month.

The company released a statement yesterday assuring consumers that quality stamps are still being issued and accepted until they are completely finished as they prepare for the digital rollout. Symonette emphasized that the goal is to ensure the system is friendly for all ages.

“At this time, we are aiming for the end of the month, but I won’t give a firm date just yet,” Symonette said.

Polls

Who's taking home first place in the 2025 New Year's Day Junkanoo parade?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Who's taking home first place in the 2025 New Year's Day Junkanoo parade?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture