Super Value chief urges govt. to lift weekend lockdown, extend curfew

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Rupert Roberts, Super Value’s president, has called on the government to lift the weekend lockdowns and extend the nightly curfew back to 10pm to allow more time for shoppers.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Roberts said he believes the restrictions have done more to increase the number of cases in the country, adding that The Bahamas cannot take another weekend lockdown economically.

“We think the congestion is actually spreading it,” he said.

“We ask that they call off the future planned lockdowns and go back to the 10pm curfew so other retail businesses and U.S. transportation can open up.”

New Providence and Abaco remain on a 7pm to 5am curfew with 24-hour weekend lockdowns.

Other Family Islands have less strict restrictions.

As of Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 6,502.

New Providence continues to see a steady number of cases, and Grand Bahama has seen a slight increase in cases in recent days, with 65 cases confirmed in just over a week.

Grand Bahama cases saw a slight pick up on Thursday when 19 cases were confirmed. Another 14 cases were confirmed on Friday, 15 on Saturday, nine on Sunday, and two on Monday.

To date, there have been 4,997 confirmed cases on New Providence, 736 on Grand Bahama, 168 on Abaco, 56 on Bimini and Cat Cay, 63 on Eleuthera, 41 on the Berry Islands, 37 on Exuma, 19 on Inagua, 11 on Andros, 11 on Long Island, eight on Cat Island, seven on Acklins, six on Crooked Island, three on Mayaguana, and another 339 cases with locations pending.

Senate passed a resolution to extend the state of emergency and emergency orders to November 30.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to hold a COVID-19 press conference with consultant Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis at 5pm today.