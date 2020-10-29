Sunshine Insurance Marathon Bahamas 2021 goes virtual

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- After ongoing consideration and guidance from local and national health authorities, Marathon Bahamas 2021 will be transitioning to a virtual race whereby one can compete and complete their preferred distance from home, a local running track or favorite running route. To add to the excitement, the event participation completion dates will be extended from Saturday, January 9 to Sunday, January 17, 2021.

The health, well-being and safety of our participants, sponsors, volunteers and staff have always been our top priority and remain so in these globally challenging circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

This event typically relies on the generous donations of our sponsors. As we are all aware, many local businesses have been closed. We are respectful that, upon reopening, their priority will be customers and employees. In light of that, we will not be seeking sponsorships this year.

Additionally, as many of our participants are international, we don’t know what the travel guidelines will be for the early winter period as well as crowd size and social distancing. Since the race takes months to plan, we would be unable to appropriately prepare for the many unknowns.

Virtual participants’ swag will include finisher medal, gender-specific tech shirt, race bag, digital bib and finisher certificate.

Participants will receive more information and specific instructions upon registering at www.marathonbahamas.com.

All 2021 registered participants will be receiving an email regarding their race deferral to 2022.

A virtual race is still a race but without being around other people on a specific course at a specific timeframe. The great part of this is that participants don’t have to travel. They can run or walk the course of their choosing while being tracked. There is also no time limit.

As always, net proceeds will benefit four charities, namely: the Cancer Society of The Bahamas, Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group, Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation and the Cancer Society of Grand Bahama.

Virtual registration opens on Sunday, November 1. Marathon Bahamas is excited for this 12th annual running, despite participants not being together.