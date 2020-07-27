Sunryse Information Management celebrates 20 years

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sunryse Information Management officially opened its new operating facility on Fire Trail Road as the company celebrates 20 years of operation.

In a press release, the company boasts its 38,000 sq. ft. building is now the largest, full-service information management company in the entire Caribbean region.

Sunryse Shredding, the first mobile shredding business in The Bahamas was started by Chris Sawyer and his wife Nadine in 2000.

The company saw immediate demand from clients seeking ways to safely dispose of confidential files.

Later, operations expanded to additional information management solutions including cataloging and storing physical files and scanning and imaging documents for digital access.

In September 2016, the company rebranded and became Sunryse Information Management.

Innovation and adaptability have been key components of the brand’s evolution since its inception. These guiding principles continue to motivate the team as they operate during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Sunryse has always been a solutions-driven company. Twenty years ago, we looked at how our services could enhance the way clients conducted business now and in the future. As our business evolves, we will continue to innovate and adapt our operations to meet the needs that exist in the market,” Chris Sawyer, President of Sunryse Information Management said.

He continued: “The journey to now is a result of our clients demonstrating their confidence in what Sunryse could deliver and for that we are truly grateful. Our ability to serve rest in the hands of our dedicated team who have bought into our vision and execute it daily and we say ‘thank you’ to them as well.”

In Q4 of 2019, the team of 20 employees relocated from the company’s original operation plant on Bacardi Road to the 38,000 sq. ft. facility on Fire Trail Road West.

The facility is built to withstand major hurricanes, with a completely monolithic structure made out of 12-inch concrete and steel ICF (Insulated Concrete Foam) construction and a solid concrete roof.

Key features considered during the construction process included insulating properties to create the ideal climate environment for the long-term preservation of documents.

The smart building is fully equipped with biometric access and advance security measures to ensure that client records are secured at all times. It has a dedicated storage area for hard copy records and a dedicated Document Imaging Lab for digitizing records electronically. The new operating space allows the team to deliver intelligent information management solutions that help clients streamline their business processes.

The press release read: “Sunryse started its operation with three employees, a single truck and a manual diesel operated shredder with the maximum capacity to shred 800lbs of paper. Today, a fleet of six vehicles including three mobile destruction units can shred up to 5000lbs of paper per hour and utilize CCTV technology where clients can view the process.

“Just last year, Sunryse Information Management reduced the amount of overall waste in the local environment by shredding approximately 2.4 million pounds of paper which was exported and recycled.”