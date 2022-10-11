“STRAIGHT UP”: COP says investigations ongoing into allegations Transport minister hit police with car

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander yesterday said an update would be given “very shortly” on investigations into allegations that a Cabinet minister struck a police officer with her car several months ago.

Housing and Transport minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis was accused of bumping an officer with her car after demanding to pass through an area that was blocked off during the Carnival Road March in May.

While the officer alleges the minister struck his leg with her car because he refused to let her pass, the minister has repeatedly denied the allegation.

In July, Prime Minister Philip Davis defended Coleby-Davis in the House of Assembly and said police had not opened an official investigation into the matter.

At the time, Davis said he spoke to Coleby-Davis and was satisfied with her explanation.

Yesterday, Fernander pushed back on questions from the press over whether the matter was being drawn out due to the political status.

“What I want you to bear in mind, I took the investigation over from retired commissioner Paul Rolle. I have a team of officers who are continuing and going back and reviewing the matter and I should be able to get an update very shortly from the investigator who was assigned to that, and I will be able to bring the results to the public.

He continued: “It’s not drawn out, we’re doing our investigation dotting our I’s and crossing the T’s and then we will bring our results to the Bahamian people and straight up.