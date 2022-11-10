Storm results in 19,000 cruise passenger loss for Nassau

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Nassau Cruise Port’s top executive said yesterday that Tropical Storm Nicole appears to have cost the capital some 19,000 cruise passengers, after two vessels thought to have canceled entirely rescheduled their calls for today instead.

Michael Maura Jr, CEO and Director the Nassau Cruise Port said: “As of Tuesday we thought we would have lost eight calls as a result of the storm but we only lost six calls and picked up an additional call being the Ocean Explorer.

“Some ships canceled completely but two of the vessels, Independence of the Seas and Carnival Sunshine rescheduled for Thursday so we were able to recover some of the passengers we thought we had lost this week. It appears we would have lost 19,000 passengers as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole.”

According to Maura, as a result of the storm the Enchantment of the Seas, the Disney Wish, the Liberty of the Seas, the Carnival Liberty, the Independence of the Seas, and the Anthem of the Seas did not call on Nassau. Maura noted that due to the fact that the storm had passed New Providence yesterday the Port Department did permit the Ocean Explorer to come into port.

“We had anticipated having 118 calls in November and again based on what we are looking at we will end up with 113 calls. That’s the level of impact on the cruise port as a result of the storm,” said Maura.