Stolen Vehicle Alert

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police seek the public’s assistance in locating the following vehicles that were reported stolen on Sunday, 8th December 2024:

1. A silver 2014 Nissan Note L/P #DB2275 – stolen from Bluebell Avenue in Garden Hills #1.

2. A red 2012 Nissan Note – stolen from Orange Blossom Avenue in Garden Hills #1.

3. A burgundy 2010 Nissan Cube L/P #AS6790 – stolen from Pompey Avenue in Garden Hills #1.

If you have any information about these thefts or spot these vehicles, please contact 911, 919, the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are encouraged and can be submitted to CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).