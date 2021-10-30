STILL A POTCAKE: Overlooked Miller wishes government well

“The only time I will retire from politics is when I am in my grave” — LESLIE MILLER

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — While he did not receive a government appointment to a statutory board, former Tall Pines MP and executive chairman of the Bahamas Electricity Corporation Leslie Miller said yesterday that he has no problem with the round of appointments made and remains a ‘potcake’, ready to contribute when called upon.

Miller, 73, said until his dying breath he will continue to serve the Bahamian people.

“The prime minister picks his boards and his Cabinet among his colleagues,” he said, when contacted.

“I don’t have a problem with the choice.

“They chose to forget the potcake, but what I am supposed to do, cry [like a] baby.

“You know the potcake ain’t no crybaby.

“It don’t bother me. I have other things to think about.

“My tenure at BEC and our board that we put together under the tutelage of Mr Christie and Mr Davis was second to none. We reduce the cost of electricity by 40 percent.

He continued: “If they want to bring in a new crew, I don’t have a problem with it.

“I just hope that this new crew could do half as what we have done on behalf of the Bahamian people. Just do the job”

He quoted: “That’s why I call myself potcake. They don’t know me. They don’t love me. They only know me when they need me. That’s the story of my life.”

Asked if he has retired from public life, Miller added: “I will always be there to help, to assist my brothers and sisters, the Bahamian people. I will always be on call for them, whenever I can assist them, whenever I am called on to make certain efforts on their behalf, I am more than happy to do so, and I do that on a daily basis assisting people I haven’t gone anywhere. The only time I will retire from politics is when I am in my grave.”

The government announced 19 statutory board appointments on Thursday.

These appointments included three members of Parliament: Mount Morian MP McKell Bonaby as executive chairman of the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority; North Eleuthera MP Sylvanus Petty as chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation; and Southern Shores MP Leroy Major as executive chairman of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation.

Pedro Rolle will serve as chairman of Bahamas Power and Light, replacing Dr Donovan Moxey.

Senators James Rolle-Turner, Ronald Duncombe and Tyrel Young will serve as chair of the Hotel Corporation of The Bahamas, chair of Nassau Flight Services and head of BAMSI respectively.

Former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr Danny Johnson will head the Gaming Board.

Anthony Kikivarkis will head Bahamasair.

Wendy Craig will head the Bahamas Air Navigation Services Authority.

Barbara Cartwright will serve as chair of the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation.

Devard Francis was named as chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority.

Roderick Colebrooke will serve as chair the Hotel Licensing Board.

Philip McKenzie will head the National Insurance Board.

Tavares LaRoad was named as chair of the Port Authority.

Andrew Edwards will chair the Public Hospitals Authority.

Paul Bevans will head the Airport Authority.

Julian Russell will serve as chairman of Lucayan Holdings, the government’s special purpose vehicle overseeing the sale of the Grand Lucayan.

Meanwhile, Quinton Lightbourne will head up the Bahamas Development Bank.

Miller said he hopes The Bahamas retains ownership in the electricity sector and does not have to purchase fuel exclusively from a foreign company to the disadvantage of the Bahamian people.

As to his daughter, Leslia Miller-Brice, the Seabreeze MP, who also did not receive an appointment to a board, Miller said he believes she will make a “valuable contribution” to Seabreeze.

He added: “I am sure Mr Davis and his team… will see that she is placed in a position where her skills can be utilized”.