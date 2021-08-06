STEVEN TAKES GOLD: Prime minister congratulates young runner on Olympic win

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Accomplished sprinter Steven Gardiner won the gold medal in the 400-meter run at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics yesterday, sending Bahamians everywhere into a frenzy of celebration.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis was among those sending congratulations to the young athlete, noting in a statement that he looks forward to “visiting with him when he returns to The Bahamas”.

“The country is elated after Steven Gardiner’s gold medal win at the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan,” Minnis said.

“Steven held off a world-class field to bring the gold medal home for The Bahamas. This is our first medal at this year’s Olympic Games.

“Steven came into this race as the reigning world champion, having won gold in the 400m at the 2019 World Championships.

“Having won gold at the World Championships and then at the Olympics, Steven has demonstrated that he is without question the best in the world at the 400m.

“His accomplishments are too making him at a young age already one of the great athletes in our country’s history.

“The Bahamas is proud of Steven Gardiner. He gave Bahamians across our island chain a moment of joy today during this difficult time due to the pandemic.

“On behalf of the government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas I congratulate Steven, his family and coaches for this historic win.”