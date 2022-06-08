STEPPING INTO NEW ROLE: Outgoing commissioner to take up IMO ambassador post

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Outgoing Police Commissioner Paul Rolle will take up the post as Ambassador to the International Maritime Organization after he demits office next month, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said yesterday.

During this contribution to the 2022/2023 budget debate, Munroe said that Rolle, who began his career with the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) in May 1983, steadily rose through the ranks of the force and has served in every rank.

Rolle was appointed commissioner in 2020.

“A review of crime indicates that the deliverables targeted in his policing plan were achieved, as evidenced by the overall rate of crime remaining unchanged by the end of 2021,” the minister said.

“Albeit, there were some categories of quality of life offenses that did increase.

“In his quest to keep the Bahamian public safe, he heightened police visibility throughout the Commonwealth.

“As a crime preventative measure, the force under his leadership ran daily police operations targeting hotspots and prolific offenders.

“Commissioner Paul Rolle, as he retires from policing, will continue his public service in his new role as Ambassador to the International Maritime Organization.”

He added: “There he will now use his experience in international maritime to enhance The Bahamas’ function in International Maritime and will sit on the IMO Council, which is the executive committee of the International Maritime Organization in London.:

It is the United Nations specialized agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.