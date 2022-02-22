STEERING BACK TO NORMAL: Health minister signals additional easing of restrictions to come

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville said yesterday the country can expect an additional easing of restrictions as health officials continue to monitor decreasing trends in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Darville’s comments come after the government announced the easing of a number of restrictions implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus amid the fourth wave, with the curve flattening in The Bahamas in the last two weeks.

“We are pleased that we are at that point,” he said.

“We are noticing that the trends are continuing and as they continue, you will see more coming from the Ministry of Health to get us back to some degree of normalcy.”

The amendments to the Health Services Rules took effect on Sunday.

The amended rules now allow gatherings outdoors with a maximum of 100 people, up from the 30 previously permitted.

All attendees must be fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test.

Anyone entering The Bahamas or traveling inter-island from Grand Bahama and New Providence is required to obtain a COVID test within 72 hours or travel, and a negative rapid antigen test on the fifth day after arrival.

An RT-PCR test is required for those who are unvaccinated.

There are additional amendments that will come to the rules that will be able to give even more freedom and abilities for Bahamians to travel back into the country. – Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville

Darville said the government will maintain proper policing and enforcement to ensure individuals are complying with testing protocols.

“The travel health visa was not removed for everyone; it was just removed for Bahamians,” he explained.

“So, every foreign national who comes to our country, who does the 72-hour test in the US and arrives in the country, they are policed to have the five-day test done.”

He said notices will be given to remind those individuals of the need to have the test done.

Darville added: “We are noticing the trends. There are additional amendments that will come to the rules that will be able to give even more freedom and abilities for Bahamians to travel back into the country.”

The Ministry of Health confirmed 16 more cases of the coronavirus yesterday. Of these, 14 were recorded on New Providence, one on Grand Bahama, and one on Long Island. Active cases stood at 6,044.

There were 42 people hospitalized — 39 of those cases were moderately ill and three were in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Up to yesterday, there has been a total of 33,068 infections since the onset of the pandemic.

Among the amended protocols, churches or places of worship on New Providence and Grand Bahama may conduct services, including weddings and funerals, provided that attendance is limited to 50 percent occupancy and all applicable health protocols are maintained.

Funerals may be conducted in the church with the casket or urn present.

A funeral service may also be held at a graveside with adherence to health protocols.

The seating capacity of restaurants has been increased to 75 percent, provided patrons are fully vaccinated or provide a negative rapid antigen test.