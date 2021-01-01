Stapledon School employee shot dead, found in classroom

Third murder in 24 hours

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A male employee of Stapledon School was shot dead and discovered in a classroom of the Dolphin Drive campus shortly before noon today, according to police.

Officers responding to reports of a body being found on the campus, were directed to a northwestern classroom where they found the man lying in a pool of blood.

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Asked if the shooting was connected to two separate shootings on New Year’s Eve, Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said there was no indication the matters were connected.

However, he said police were following a “significant lead that can possibly lead to the closure of this matter as early as next week”.

Asked for details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including whether robbery may have been the motive, Peters said police were in the early stages of their investigation and following “the evidence at this time that will direct us to where it goes”.

The identity of the employee was not released.

On Thursday around 8pm, officers responding to reports of gunshots emanating from the yard of a residence of Wilson Track, learned that two gunmen approached a man sitting at the rear of his home and shot him.

The victim was transported to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

Around the same time, the gunshot detection program, ShotSpotter, detected gunshots in the area of Rupert Dead Lane, off Poinciana Drive.

Responding officers were informed that a man was shot several times.

He was also transported via private vehicle to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigations in both shootings were ongoing.