NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamas Public Service Union (BPSU) President Kimsley Ferguson told Eyewitness News Thursday morning that his members assigned to the Office of the Registrar General are “willing and ready to withdraw services if the unsafe and unhealthy work environment is not addressed at the office complex located on Shirley Street.”

Scores of workers protested outside of the office complex Thursday morning.

The Registrar General’s office falls under the Attorney General’s Office’s.