St Barnabas MP awarded Honorary Doctors of Laws degree by Franklin Pierce University

RINDGE, NEW HAMPSHIRE — St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright will be awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree by Franklin Pierce University as part of its 2021 commencement exercises on Saturday, May 15, the university announced today.

The Doctorate of Laws (LLD) is awarded to those who have made an extraordinary contribution in the areas of public service, arts and culture, the law, government, journalism, education and the national and global community.

University President Kim Mooney said: “It is a long-standing tradition at Franklin Pierce University to honor individuals whose personal and professional accomplishments provide examples for our students to admire and, hopefully, emulate.”

Cartwright graduated in 2001 with a Bachelors of Arts in English with a minor in History from Franklin Pierce University, where he also holds the distinction as the first person of color to serve as chairman of the university’s judicial board.

During his time as a student, he also received the prestigious President’s Award for Leadership and Contribution and was named a New England Collegiate Conference Academic Scholar-Athlete for Men’s Basketball.

From 2000 to 2001, Cartwright was an assistant men’s basketball coach for the university.

Mooney said: “It is always a pleasure to be able to highlight the success of our alumni, and the honorable member’s two decades of experience in public service to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas shows that our graduates go on to accomplish great things all over the world.

“Across all aspects of his life — on the basketball court, in the hospitality business and as a member of Parliament — Shanendon has demonstrated intentional leadership, and I think our students will be inspired by all he has accomplished.”

Cartwright is being honored alongside former US Chief Justice John T Broderick Jr, upon whom the university is bestowing its Honorable Walter R Peterson Citizen Leader Award.

The university noted: “Due to health and safety precautions relative to COVID-19, these two distinguished guests will have their remarks prerecorded by Franklin Pierce’s Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication.

“Their remarks, an inspiration for the Class of 2021, will be shared with graduates in attendance and family and friends viewing the ceremony via livestream.”