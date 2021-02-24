SPEAK UP: Opposition calls on PM to account for Rolle’s resignation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and Democratic National Alliance (DNA) are calling on Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to clarify the reason Seabreeze MP Lanisha Rolle has resigned from her Cabinet position.

The Cabinet Office confirmed the prime minister’s acceptance of Rolle’s resignation as minister of youth, sports and culture, indicating certain matters brought to his attention are currently “under investigation”.

In a statement on the matter, PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell insisted Minnis must “move quickly to clarify and come clean about widespread claims across social media” in order to avoid bringing his entire government into further disrepute.

“Minnis has only himself to blame for appointing as ministers, many characters whose judgment is so obviously deeply flawed,” he said.

Rolle is the fourth Cabinet minister to resign this term.

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest resigned last November after an untested writ of summons alleged his involvement in a $30 million “bogus loan” scheme — an allegation he has denied.

Elizabeth MP Dr Duane Sands resigned as health minister in May after accepting responsibility for a breach of protocol amid the country’s border closure.

In June 2019, St Anne’s MP Brent Symonette resigned as minister of financial services, trade and industry and immigration.

Mitchell yesterday claimed the Minnis administration “is treating public finances like a private piggy bank”, adding that as “a prime minister who has suspended normal rules of procurement and accountability, and who is yet to explain where some $8 billion of public debt have been spent, he must be held fully accountable for the actions of ministers who feel that they can do as they like”.

“With Bahamians dealing with the worst health and economic crises of our lifetimes, people need to have confidence that the government is working in their best interests,” Mitchell said.

“This is not a case of another bad apple being ejected. The whole barrel is rotten to the core.”

The DNA also underscored the series of resignations in the FNM, alleging it signals the party is in deep crisis.

In a statement, DNA Chairman Omar Smith said the Minis administration is in “free fall without any hope of redemption”.

“On behalf of the Bahamian people, the Democratic National Alliance demands full accountability and transparency in the probe of this matter,” Smith said.

“It must and cannot be swept under the rug that for political expediency.”

He asserted a DNA government would initiate a commission of inquiry to bring all “corrupt deals” under previous PLP and FNM administrations before the scrutiny of the Bahamian people.

“The PLP and FNM have embarrassed us as a people locally and internationally during their terms in office. Both organizations are now imploding and lack vision for the new Bahamas,” Smith said.

“The DNA remains the only beacon of hope for good governance, transparency and accountability.”