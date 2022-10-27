Spanish Wells committee initiates ‘shanty town’ building ban

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In an attempt to independently tackle the expansion of shanty towns on the island of Eleuthera, the Spanish Wells Commonage Committee released a letter yesterday issuing a year-long ban on “any and all” building in the area of Blackwoods, including additions to existing structures.

The letter also bans new connections to BPL for power supply. It was signed by Committee Chairman Ivanhoe Sweeting.

The letter stated that no such permissions would be granted to mitigate the “drastic increase of legal building by persons disregarding the law of the land”.

It was noted that the letter was written on the heels of concerns over other recent shantytown expansions in certain parts of the country.

“These persons with no entitled right to the land are trespassing on Spanish Wells Commonage and refuse to seek lawful permission for their actions.”

Sweeting expressed that they have made their grievances known with suggestions. However, he said their concerns have been “ignored and disregarded”.

“We must take action and by way of this letter officially state our position on the matter,” Sweeting wrote in closing.

He also asked recipients to acknowledge and respectfully comply with the moratorium which was expected to begin on October 25, 2022. It is set to expire on the same day next year.