Son of FNM Senator arraigned for alleged illegal firearm and ammunition possession

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A former officer found on the other side of the law, who is also the son of Free National Movement (FNM) Senator, pleaded ‘not guilty,’ during his arraignment in the Magistrate’s Court Thursday afternoon on charges which stemmed from the alleged possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Former Royal Bahamas Police Force Constable Dreyon Henfield appeared before Magistrate Lennox Coleby in Court #15 today to be arraigned on one count of possession of an illegal firearm and one count of possession of ammunition.

It is alleged that, while at a local establishment on Cowpen Rd the morning of March 12, 2024, Henfield was observed brandishing a firearm and was subsequently arrested, according by to police.

Henfield, who was represented by Attorney Ryszard Humes, was granted bail in the amount of $8,000 and ordered to report to the Carmichael Road Police Station every Monday and Friday before 6pm.

The accused will stand trial in the Magistrate’s Court on May 2, 2024.