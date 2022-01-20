SOMEWHERE ELSE… LIKE THE BAHAMAS: Pharrell and David Grutman to open new resort at Atlantis

“Another standout among Paradise Island’s many stellar offerings”

Tourism minister says new resort reaffirms strength of Bahamas’ tourism product viability

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — American musician Pharrell Williams and David Grutman of Groot Hospitality will partner with Atlantis to open a new resort in 2024.

The Somewhere Else resort to be located at what was the Beach Tower is set to offer “a unique and immersive experience” in The Bahamas.

Williams and Grutman have already garnered collaborative success as partners on Swan, the Miami-based restaurant, and The Goodtime Hotel, a Miami Beach-based boutique concept.

Somewhere Else will reportedly feature over 400 guest rooms and suites alongside an array of vibrant, top-tier dining venues, lushly landscaped grounds, multiple pools and recreation areas, luxury amenities and live entertainment.

Sean Sullivan, of David Rockwell’s Rockwell Group, is the lead designer on the project.

Groot Hospitality Founder Grutman said: “I’m thrilled about this endeavor with Pharrell and the team we’re working with at Atlantis Paradise Island.

“Somewhere Else is going to be one-of-a-kind, and a major extension of the unforgettable experiences we aim to deliver with Groot Hospitality.

“I can’t wait to activate all that we have planned, from dining to recreation to nightlife and more.”

Somewhere Else will be the place where celebrities, designers and artists gather to luxuriate and celebrate. – Atlantis President Audrey Oswell

Audrey Oswell, president and managing director, Atlantis Paradise Island, said: “Teaming up with renowned Groot Hospitality and Pharrell to further evolve the resort is an endeavor we are incredibly proud to be embarking upon this year.

“We can’t wait to share the Somewhere Else experience with new and returning guests, which will be amplified by the culture and warm Bahamian hospitality that can only be found at Atlantis Paradise Island.”

Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said in a statement: “Our tourism industry continues to experience strong market rebound and recovery, even in the midst of the global COVID pandemic.

“The positive visitor arrival trends speak to the pent up demand for our destination and the global confidence and interest in brand Bahamas.

“Amidst the many challenges, we are confidently positioned for further growth and development and continue to make the expansion of investment opportunities for local and international investors a shared priority.”

He added: “The redevelopment of what was the Beach Tower at Atlantis into a brand new property, Somewhere Else, further reaffirms the strength of The Bahamas’ tourism product viability, overall investor confidence and the commitment of the government to support tourism stakeholders.

“This new boutique resort, inspired by world-renowned musician Pharrell Williams’ artistic sensibilities and the well-established reputation of David Grutman for luxury and hospitality, will be another standout among Paradise Island’s many stellar offerings.”

Cooper noted that the resort, which is set to open in 2024, will create more direct employment for hoteliers, entertainers and culinary professionals and also serve as a critical business support for countless other individuals who are indirectly employed in the hospitality industry.