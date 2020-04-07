Solomon’s donates supplies to Senior’s and Children’s Homes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Teams from Solomon’s stores prepared and delivered food packages to nine senior’s homes and three children’s homes in New Providence and Grand Bahama last week.

In a statement, the store chain maintained social distancing protocols were followed.

“Due to the COVID-19 crisis the need is greater than ever, and the work is harder to do, so we are honored to support the senior’s and children’s homes with necessary supplies”, said Renea Bastian VP of Marketing and Communications.

“While we must stay isolated from each other to help our community overcome this pandemic, we must also remain committed to our neighbors, especially those in need. The entire Solomon’s family is focused on closing the gaps created by the COVID-19 crisis.

“These gaps include seniors and others who are at greatest risk and cannot reach food, and families who are experiencing higher expenses and lower wages. We are thankful for our customers and continue remaining deeply dedicated to customer service and community involvement. We want to lead positive change in our communities to help people live their best lives”

The recipients in Nassau included: Unity House, The Persis Rogers Home for the Aged, Demetrius Center, Nurse Naomi Center, Twilight Home for the Aged, Elizabeth Estates Children’s Home, The Ranfurly Home for Children, and the Nazareth Center. In Grand