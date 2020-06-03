Solomon’s Donates $50k to Essential Workers in Nassau and Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Solomon’s distributed $50,000 in gift certificates to essential workers in Solomon’s Super Center, Solomon’s Yamacraw and Solomon’s Lucaya in a second wave of community donations this past weekend.

The donation came from savings the grocery chain accrued due to a reduction in port fees extended to businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement.

“This was money that we had budgeted to spend and recognizing the pivotal role essential workers are playing in keeping our communities safe and operational, we decided to thank them for their invaluable service and offer this reward”, said Renea Bastian, VP of Marketing and Communications at AML Foods Limited.

“The entire Solomon’s family is deeply dedicated to supporting our communities and remain committed to closing the gaps created by the COVID-19 crisis. We are thankful for all our customers and will continue to strive to lead positive change, helping people live their best lives.”

Essential workers shopping the stores this past Saturday received a $10 gift certificate.

This comes on the heels of a donation that was made to twelve Senior’s and Children’s Homes in New Providence and Grand Bahama last month.

During the give-away event, six lucky winners in each Solomon’s location also received their entire grocery shop free of charge.