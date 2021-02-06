SO LONG, BYE BYE: No FNM seat for Turnquest

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – East Grand Bahama MP Peter Turnquest will not receive a nomination from the Free National Movement (FNM) to run on the party’s ticket in the next general election.

Turnquest, the incumbent who comfortably won the seat in the 2017 general election, released a notice to colleagues.

“Colleagues, by now you would have no doubt heard the report that I have been advised by the party leader that I will not receive the nomination for East Grand Bahama,” Turnquest said

“I assume that Council will give final confirmation or otherwise on that decision at its next sitting.

“With that position having been put, I will not join you tomorrow and have put all campaign activities on hold.

“Wishing you all the very best of events.”

Calls placed to Turnquest were not returned.

The former finance minister resigned amidst allegations in an untested writ of summons claiming his involvement in a $30 million “bogus loan” scheme.

There was uncertainty whether Turnquest would run for office, telling Eyewitness News in December 2020, “We’ll see what happens.”

Turnquest, a newcomer to politics in the last general election, won the seat for East Grand Bahama, crushing the Progressive Liberal Party’s Preston Cooper by over 2,000 votes — 3,679 votes compared to 1,626 votes.