Smith: I will not abandon UB

Smith underscored he is 68 years old, and would also be impacted by any reductions carried out by the institution.

“Most universities have a policy in place which allows former presidents to become professors at the end of their tenure as president,” he said.

“Although UB does not have such a plan in place, I was pleased to accept the reappointment as President of UB on an initial three-year contract because I welcomed the idea of completing those plans that were begun during my first term as president of the institution.

“On a personal note, I hope it is understood that I do not have the benefit of a pension to lean back on. I will be 70 years old in 2022 when my contract with UB will expire. As my current five-year contract is coming to an end I must begin to think about life after my time at UB has ended.”

Smith continued: “University Presidents commit to being on the job 365 days a year, seven days a week, and 24 hours a day. If I do not begin to think about next steps, I will find myself unemployed following my current contract at UB. My search for new employment will in no way prevent me from performing my duties as President of UB.