Small aircraft crashes en route to Grand Bahama from Cat Cay

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Six passengers narrowly escaped tragedy after the six-seater plane they were onboard crashed in bushes 3-4 miles away from the Grand Bahama International Airport.

According to Chief Superintendent Darrell Weir, head of the Criminal Investigation Department in Grand Bahama, the incident occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The Piper Aztec PA-23-250 aircraft, registered in the United States as N9119, was en route to Grand Bahama from Cat Cay when it went down. Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene and transported an injured passenger to Rand Memorial Hospital via ambulance.

Weir commended the swift actions of volunteers and medical personnel who were nearby and provided immediate assistance.

Authorities have not disclosed the cause of the crash, but investigations are ongoing.