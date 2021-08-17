‘SLEEPING GIANT HAS AWAKENED’: BUT president tells members to be ready for industrial action as school reopen nears

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Union of Teacher president Belinda Wilson told members last night to be prepared for industrial action if schools have not been adequately prepared for COVID-19 or if promised increments are not paid this month.

In a voice note, Wilson said she has not received any formal details about the Ministry of Education’s reopening plan despite the return of educators, aides, and related workers next week Monday (August 23).

“I have been informed of a meeting that is supposed to be held, I await details,” Wilson said.

“Many of you are very concerned about your safety, and returning to face-to-face instruction without having the surety that the schools have been prepared to ensure you are working in a healthy environment. All teachers when you report to school and the schools are not prepared, do not enter the classrooms and remain outside socially distanced.”

Wilson said the shop steward will go over the union’s COVID-19 health and safety checklist with the school’s principal and report to the teachers to ensure they are satisfied the safety protocols have been met.

The teachers union president also addressed concerns over statements made by Education minister Jeffrey Lloyd concerning school vaccinations that she said have caused a “frenzy” among parents and teachers.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Lloyd said “no child can enter the public school system without vaccination” in reference to pre-existing requirements for vaccines not the COVID-19 jab.

The education minister urged parents to let their children take the Pfizer vaccine if they are over the age of 12.

In her voice note, Wilson reminded members that Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has previously maintained that COVID-19 vaccines are not mandatory.

“So I say ignore whatever convoluted, mixed up remarks made by Minister Lloyd as it relates to vaccination of children in this instance,” she added.

As for increments, Wilson said those payments should be received by the August 2021 payday.

Wilson continued: “I’ve been assured that the members of Bahamas Union of Teachers will receive the payment August payday. Let me be clear this is not a gift but monies you’ve already worked for.

“We expect the increment to be paid on August payday, if the money is not paid, leave. Don’t waste your minutes blowing up my phone, just be ready for industrial action.

Wilson added: “So everyone who are members of Bahamas Union of Teachers from Grand Bahama to Inagua stay tuned. The sleeping giant has awakened.”