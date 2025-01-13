Skydiving provider expresses frustration over approval delays and lack of transparency

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A skydiving excursion provider is expressing frustration over inexplicable delays in obtaining the necessary licenses and permits, demanding transparency and accountability from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Bahamas (CAAB).

Vans Johnson stated in a release: “Since December 2022, I have poured my heart and soul into this venture, meticulously planning, researching, and developing a safe and sustainable skydiving operation. My dedication is reflected in the comprehensive safety manual and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) I created, a first for the Bahamas.”

Johnson noted that he held a successful showcase event in April 2023, aimed at giving the public a taste of skydiving while emphasizing safety and professionalism. Despite meeting all regulations, Johnson claims his journey has been marred by inexplicable delays from CAAB. “I have consistently collaborated with CAAB officials, provided all necessary documentation, and reached out to government representatives, but my ability to launch the business seems deliberately obstructed,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he was also disheartened to discover that CAAB had hired his chief instructor without his knowledge while continuing to delay his application. Additionally, he claims that CAAB is collaborating with an external group to launch a competing skydiving business, using a name that infringes on his intellectual property.

Johnson criticized the situation as harmful to Bahamian entrepreneurship and unfair to local businesses. “I demand transparency and accountability from CAAB,” he stated. “I implore them to process my application fairly and expeditiously. The Bahamian public, business community, and government must stand with me against this injustice.”

Efforts to reach CAAB for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publication.