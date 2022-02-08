Sixty-one young adults graduate from NTA Mandatory Workforce Preparatory (Soft Skills) Program

Bell suggests NTA expand to offer adult re-tooling

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sixty-one graduates were successful in completing four weeks of the National Training Agency’s (NTA) Mandatory Workforce Preparatory (Soft Skills) Program, which Minister of Labour and Immigration Keith Bell said “provides trainees with the attributes required by employers in the workplace”.

“These sixty-one graduates, 45 of whom are from New Providence, eight from Exuma, seven from Grand Bahama and one from the Island of Abaco, were successful in completing four weeks of the Mandatory Workforce Preparatory Program (soft skills), which provides trainees with the attributes required by employers in the workplace,” he said.

“These attributes are related to positive attitudes, motivated behavior, effective communication skills and excellent customer service delivery.”

Bell’s comments came during a graduation ceremony held Thursday, February 3, by the NTA, which falls under his portfolio.

Also in attendance at the ceremony were Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, who offered encouragement to the graduates; and Terry Murray, NTA executive director.

Bell remarked: “We are determined to equip our young adults to be productive in the workforce, whether as employees, entrepreneurs, artisans or any other area that they many wish to pursue in accordance with their abilities.”

For example, upon completion of the four-week “soft skills” program, the trainees embark on a 10-week practical skills program in their selected disciplines. Expert, competent and accredited training providers deliver skills training that include technological, hotel/tourism industry, office management and retail proficiencies.

The minister said the NTA has trained more than 6,800 people, with approximately 52 percent of them securing employment.

“These are excellent results, however, there is much more work to be done and we will do it,” Bell said.

“We must prepare our people for the opportunities that will present themselves and as such, the NTA must think about broadening its focus, especially in the area of adult training, retooling and retraining.

“To this end, we have begun to tackle the challenge of low productivity and lackluster performance in many of our workplaces by teaming up with one of the most prestigious global organizations that provides high-level training for all levels of leadership, management and team building.

“The vision of the National Training Agency is to create a workforce that is transformative, highly productive, service-oriented, globally competitive and responsive to the dynamics of the Bahamian economy.”

In 2016, NTA was awarded the status of ILM (Institute of Leadership and Management) Centre — the top-tier training organization of the City & Guilds group, which is headquartered in London.

Bell said: “As minister of labour and immigration, I pledge my full support to the work of the NTA and will do whatever I can to assist in its invaluable work.”