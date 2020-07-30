Govt. to close final Dorian shelter

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Six Hurricane Dorian storm victims who have remained at the Bahamas Academy shelter in New Providence for nearly a year were expected to be moved yesterday, according to Social Services Director Lillian Quant-Forbes.

Dorian laid waste to portions of Abaco and Grand Bahamas last September, displacing thousands and claiming the lives of at least 74 people.

As government agencies complete preparations for an impending weather system that is projected to passes over The Bahamas as a tropical storm, the director said social services was still dealing with shelter matters from the last storm.

When asked how many storm victims remained at shelters throughout the country since Dorian, Quant Forbes said: “We have one shelter still open and that shelter has six persons, who will be moved from that shelter by the end of today. So, one shelter in New Providence, and no shelters throughout The Bahamas [with Dorian survivors].”

When contacted around 9pm, Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness Iram Lewis was unable to say if the shelter had been closed.

He deferred questions to Minister of Social Services Frankie Campbell, who could not be reached for confirmation.

As of March, approximately 150 people remained at the Bahamas Academy Gymnasium Shelter.