Silver Airways files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, announces restructuring plans

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Florida-based Silver Airways, which serves several family islands in The Bahamas, announced that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to undergo a financial restructuring.

In an open letter to customers, the airline explained: “We want to share an important step Silver Airways has taken to ensure a sustainable future for our company. Today, we voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida. This decision will allow us to secure additional capital and undertake a financial restructuring that will strengthen our position as a competitive airline, ultimately benefiting you—our valued customers. We anticipate completing this process by the first quarter of 2025, emerging stronger and ready to continue serving you with the same dedication we’ve upheld for over 13 years.”

The airline assured customers that all tickets remain valid and that operations will continue as usual. Customers can still book flights through the Silver Airways website or any other booking channel. United and JetBlue customers, including loyalty program members, will experience no disruptions to their bookings or services. Tickets purchased through any other airline or agency will also be honored.

Silver Airways emphasized its ongoing commitment to providing a safe, comfortable, and reliable travel experience.

Silver Airways serves several family islands, including Georgetown (Exuma), North Eleuthera, Governor’s Harbour (Eleuthera), Bimini, Marsh Harbour (Abaco), Nassau (New Providence), and Freeport (Grand Bahama).

Kerry Fountain, Executive Director of the Bahamas Out Island Promotion Board, commented on the development, saying, “Of course, there are concerns. We have some thoughts and ideas—Silver’s fleet mirrors Bahamasair—but we will wait for their reorganization to take place in Q1.”