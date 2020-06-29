‘Significant flood’ of requests for Bahamas travel info

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A well-known private aviation executive said yesterday there has been “a very significant flood of requests” for information regarding flying to The Bahamas, telling Eyewitness News “We have not seen any pushback regarding COVID-19 testing requirements”.

Rick Gardner, a US commercial pilot, flight instructor and Bahamas Flying Ambassador said: “There has been a very significant flood of requests for information for flights to The Bahamas, which exceed questions for any other country. The primary concern pertains to the requirements for entry into The Bahamas. We have shared the regulatory requirements as they are published by The Bahamas government and we have not seen any pushback with regards to the COVID-19 testing requirements.”

He added: “Pilots are simply requesting clarification to ensure that they will be in compliance before they arrive. I believe the aggressive stance by The Bahamas government with the entry requirements provides the pilots and passengers with an added assurance that they are traveling to a country where the risk of contracting COVID-19 will be lower than perhaps in other countries with lesser restrictions.”

General aviation pilots, along with private boaters and yachters were among the first tourists allowed in the country as of June 15.

The Bahamas is expected to officially open to international visitors on July 1.

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar announced last week that the government will require a negative COVID-19 test for all people entering the country after July 1.