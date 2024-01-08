SHUT DOWN: 100 Jobs in Freeport hang in limbo as Pharmachem announces closure

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Dozens of Grand Bahamians’ jobs will reportedly be made redundant as of January 12, 2024, when Pharmachem Technologies, an industrial company on Grand Bahama Island, shuts down.

In a statement on the matter, Pharmachem announced its closure despite its “best efforts” after twenty years of service, citing “unprecedented challenges that have significantly impacted” its ability to sustain operations.

“We want to express our appreciation to our dedicated employees who have been the cornerstone of our operations. Employee severance packages will be provided to assist them during this transition, and any queries regarding such compensation should be directed to William Sweeting, CFO of PharmaChem, at (242) 688-2560,” the company wrote.

“Our company has always been proud to contribute to the industrial landscape of Grand Bahama and The Bahamas and we are grateful for the relationships that we have built over the years. PharmaChem will continue to uphold its commitment to integrity and transparency through the winding down process.

“We thank everyone who has been a part of our journey and look forward to the possibility of crossing paths in the future. ”

Employees at Pharmachem Technologies were reportedly alerted of the pending shutdown via a Zoom call late Monday afternoon.

Labour Director Howard Thompson told Eyewitness News that the department was also notified of the layoffs.