SHOWDOWN IN ADELAIDE: Residents rebel against pig business but owner says he has right to operate

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Some residents of Adelaide Village yesterday voiced concern about a swimming pig business, Beyond Da Village, and other businesses operating in the area allegedly without permission.

A public hearing is scheduled for May 10 to address the concerns of both businesses and residents of the area.

Leslie, a resident of Adelaide, told Eyewitness News: “We are being talked down to and not listened to and this is a real concern.”

She said a petition to address the issue has been signed by over 30 people living in the community, with only four not signing.

“We asked for the MP of this area, and we have not heard from him,” she said.

“We have elected these people and they need to communicate to the area.

“I have a huge concern for people coming in this water because feces from the pigs [is] poisonous.

“URCA (the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority) should be down here; BPL (Bahamas Power and Light) should be down here.”

She said the area is a Zone 1, or a residential area, and claimed it is illegal for commercial businesses to operate there.

Why are we paying taxes if our residences are not being protected…? This is pollution in every form. – Sam Duncombe

Leslie said they are pleading with the government to help residents who are being invaded by the unwanted commercialization.

Sam Duncombe, another resident of Adelaide Village and president of environmental organization reEarth, said she has had ongoing issues with commercial businesses in the area because of the ruckus and parties held.

“At one point, my windows were rattling,” she said.

“Why are we paying taxes if our residences are not being protected…? This is pollution in every form.

“If we wanted to live next to the hustle and bustle, we would be living next to the hustle and bustle.”

Duncombe said residents are urging Minister of Works Alfred Sears to view the situation and do what is right by law.

She claimed ministers have not done anything but try to silence or “buy out” the residents living in the area.

On the defense

Beyond Da Village Owner Carlos Charles said he has a business license and is not operating illegally.

Charles claimed his business has been nothing but quiet and respectful of residents.

“Adelaide beach is public, first of all — just like a lot of beaches in this area have Airbnbs,” he said.

When asked about concerns about ATV tours, he said: “The tour companies that operate that commercial activity have a license to do so.”

He said he doesn’t see the issue of locals and tourists wanting to enjoy a private beach.

Charles said the Ministry of Agriculture inspected the area and handling and training of the pigs, and approved his operation.

He also said guests enter a controlled environment where the pigs are trained before they interact with people.

“You see these Biohazard bags? We use these every day to pick up feces from the pigs and I’ve been doing this for years,” he said.

When I have my hearing, they will be able to have their concerns addressed and we will just be told what we can do and what we can’t do moving forward. – Carlos Charles, Beyond Da Village owner

Charles said if his business was unlawful or wrong, it would have not been the center of an advertisement for the Ministry of Tourism.

He said he gives out food bags or supplies to locals and it is hard for tourists and locals to find good, quiet beaches on the island.

The Beyond Da Village owner said residents can visit the beach on Sundays free of charge or only pay $10 to use towels, chairs or other facilities.

“When I have my hearing, they will be able to have their concerns addressed and we will just be told what we can do and what we can’t do moving forward,” he said.

When asked about her experiences on the beach, a tourist said: “This is a beautiful place, very serene…gorgeous Bahamas. What else do you want?”

Another tourist said: “It feels like a really exclusive experience. We have so much fun. We laughed so much and we enjoyed the sun.”

Written by Eyewitness News Intern Kareem Minnis