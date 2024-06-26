SHOT LEAVING COURT: Shooting incident on Nassau Street and South Street

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have confirmed that a male who is well known to police was shot today in the Magistrate’s Court parking lot, though they remain tight-lipped on his identity.

Preliminary details suggest that the man, who is out on bail for a previous charge, was shot near his vehicle by his perpetrator who fled the scene in a small Japanese vehicle.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux also confirming that the victim is in serious but stable condition at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

The police say they are following significant leads into the incident as they proceed with their investigations.