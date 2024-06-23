Shooting incident leaves one male hospitalized

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 30 year old male of Gardens Hills is in hospital after being shot on Saturday 22nd June, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 9:00 p.m., the victim was on Iguana Way off Carmichael Road with a group of men, when an unknown male entered the premises.

It is reported that the male brandished a firearm and opened fire in the direction of the males which resulted in the victim being shot to the upper body, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle where he remains in stable condition, according to authorities.

Police are actively investigating this incident and appeal to members of the public, who may
have information about this incident, to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991.

