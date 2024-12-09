Shooting incident leaves man hospitalized

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Sunday, 8th December 2024, a shooting incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. off Carmichael

Road, leaving a 32-year-old male hospitalized.

Police were alerted to the incident by ShotSpotter Technology, which detected multiple gunshots on Donahue Terrace. According to initial reports, a dark-colored Japanese-model vehicle with three (3) male occupants stopped near a group of males. One of the occupants exited the vehicle

armed with a high-powered weapon, fired several shots in the direction of the group, and consequently shot the victim. The gunman then returned to the car, which sped off, heading north towards Carmichael Road.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body and was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are welcome through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).