Several men arraigned in Magistrate’s Court

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Several men were arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday on several different charges, ranging from fraud and possession of firearms.

Appearing before Acting Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain, Fox Hill resident Theodis Kemp, 31, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of ammunition.

Prosecutors allege that on July 20, Kemp was in possession of a .9 mm pistol, with five live rounds of .9mm ammunition.

He is accused of endangering the lives of two people.

Kemp was not required to enter a plea.

He was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He is expected to return to court for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment on October 15.

Mantez Rolle also appeared before Swain and was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He was not required to enter a plea, denied bail and remanded to prison.

Rolle is expected to return to court for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment on October 14.

Dominque Deleveaux was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous instrument, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of threats of death.

Deleveaux plead not guilty to all charges.

He was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He is expected to return to court on October 15 for trial.

Michael Thompson, 55, appeared before Magistrate Andrew Forbes and charged with possession of forged currency notes.

Thompson was allegedly found with three counterfeit 100 Bahamian dollar bills on August 22.

He plead guilty to the charge and was fined $500 or 6 months in prison.