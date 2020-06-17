Several illegal schools shutdown

Lloyd says these operators were a “hazard” to children’s well-being

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Education has had shut down a number of “so-called educational establishments” that were operating without legal authority and putting young children at risk, Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd revealed during the budget debate yesterday.

While he did not name the facilities that were forced to close, the minister warned all operators of education services or those planning to do so to register with the National Accreditation and Equivalency Council of The Bahamas.

NAECOB is responsible for registering and accrediting primary schools, secondary and post-secondary schools, as well as any other institution that offers training in The Bahamas.

In Parliament, the minister said anyone who does not register with the council operators outside of the law for which there are serious penalties.

“Sadly, the MOE has had to shut down several institutions, especially those catering to young children that were a serious hazard to the children’s well-being,” he said.

“I, as minister, advise parents to first check with NAECOB, investigate carefully, evaluate and where possible, secure credible references before placing your vulnerable baby in the care of unqualified, money-seeking operators.

“It is not enough that someone likes children. It takes much more than that. Young impressionable minds and developing brains that are still in the crucial formative stages can easily be wrecked by someone who does not know, though well-intentioned, what they are doing.”

“The impartation of information and the invitation to awaken and refine a student’s innate potential is a skill, grounded in science and honed under the expert supervision of mentors.

“Be very careful in whom you repose confidence for the education of your child.”