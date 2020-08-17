Senator Darville tests positive for COVID-19, in hospital

Second PLP parliamentarian to contract virus

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A day after Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis announced he tested positive for COVID-19, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Senator Dr Michael Darville has confirmed he also contracted the virus.

In a statement, Darville said: “Today, I wish to advise the public that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I would like to express my gratitude to the nurses and doctors at Doctor’s Hospital whose care I am currently in.

“I also wish to extend my sincere appreciation for the overwhelming support I’ve received from the Bahamian people.

“As a doctor myself, I must now take the advice I give to virtually all my patients and get some much needed rest.”

Davis and Darville visited hospital on Saturday morning to be examined.

In a voice note on Sunday, Davis thanked well-wishers and the healthcare workers who continue to work on the frontlines around the clock.

The Opposition leader said he was receiving excellent care at hospital.

Today, PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell advised all PLP officers and staff who have come into contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last seven days to test immediately, and everyone outside of that window to quarantine for 14 days from the last contact.

The Ministry of Health reported a record-breaking 133 cases on Saturday – the highest number of cases reported in a single day.

Officials reported 63 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death in The Bahamas yesterday.

Of the new cases, there were 45 in New Providence, five in Grand Bahama and 13 are pending.

As of yesterday, there were 1,315 COVID-19 cases in the country.