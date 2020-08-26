Senator Darville discharged from hospital, recovering at home

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Minister of State for Grand Bahama Dr Michael Darville has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) senator confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 on August 17.

Darville was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

“I wish to advise the general public that I was discharged from hospital yesterday to complete my recovery at home,” he said in a statement.

“Many thanks to the medical staff for the excellent health care delivered to me. I further thank the many well-wishers and persons of goodwill all across this country for their love, kind words of compassion, encouragement and prayers.

“Remember Bahamians, be vigilant in consistently sanitizing your hands and surfaces, in wearing your masks and in practicing physical distancing. Where necessary, please avoid crowds and other large gatherings.

“The experts advise that these simple acts represent half of the battle against the spread of COVID-19.”

Darville and Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis were examined at Doctors Hospital on August 15.

A day later, Davis announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

The opposition leader, who said he was receiving excellent care at the hospital, has since flown to the US to be closer to his daughter.

Yesterday, Mitchell said Davis was faring well and remains strong.

“The family of the leader of the opposition has advised the party that the leader continues to make progress,” read the statement.

Mitchell spoke with Davis via video link.

“He looks well and spoke strongly,” the PLP chairman said.

“The doctors are pleased with his progress.

“No visitors are allowed per hospital policy during the pandemic.

“Both the family and the doctors are pleased with the progress.

During a national address Monday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the nation continues to pray for Davis, Darville and Central and South Eleuthera MP Hank Johnson, who was also discharged from hospital recently and remains in quarantine.

As of yesterday, there were 1,813 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 1,125 active cases.

Hospitalizations dropped to 79 cases, down from 90 reported the day before.