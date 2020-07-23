Senate to debate proclamation extension tomorrow

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Senate will begin debate tomorrow at 10am on a resolution seeking to extend the proclamation of emergency and accompanying emergency orders until September 30, 2020.

Attorney General Carl Bethel tabled the resolution and gave notice of the upcoming debate.

Parliament passed the resolution in the House of Assembly earlier this afternoon.

The opposition proposed an amendment to the resolution to remain in effect until the end of August as opposed to the end of September.

However, the government voted down the proposed amendment.

The Bahamas has experienced a surge of new infections since the reopening of the country’s borders to international commercial carriers on July 1.

Since then, there have been 115 new infections.

As of Wednesday, there were 219 confirmed COVID-19 cases.