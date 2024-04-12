Seeking Future Talent In Accounting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Eight high schools are competing in the 5th annual Accounting Brain Bowl Competition, organized jointly by the Department of Education and KPMG Bahamas Limited; the competition commenced at the Learning Resource Unit on Friday April 12, 2024.

Students from the public and private school sectors participating in the competition had the opportunity to demonstrate their keen accounting skills.

Human Resource Manager at KPMG Bahamas Limited Judith Armbrister said she hopes to identify and recruit future employees who are passionate about accounting or business studies.

She shared that there are vast with opportunities in audit, advisory, and tax services and noted that KPMG seeks the best and brightest from the participating schools.