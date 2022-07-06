SEE IT THROUGH: Bahamas National Trust calls greater prosecution of poachers after American couple caught in protected park

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas National Trust (BNT) is urging the police and the courts to ensure that persons guilty of poaching in the country’s national parks face fines and repercussions, warning that not doing so sends the wrong message and will encourage poaching in the future.

The BNT’s comments come in response to a recent incident involving an American couple who was apprehended by the BNT in the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park (ECLSP) on July 1 after being suspected of poaching. The BNT said in a statement that upon inspection of their vessel, spiny lobster or crawfish which is out of season was discovered onboard.

“The suspected poachers were briefed on their infractions and taken to Warderick Wells for further questioning and processing,” the statement read.

“It was nearly sunset at the time of processing, and the BNT enforcement team opted to not transport the suspected poachers to Nassau at night out of safety concerns. Furthermore, because of the lack of proper holding facilities in the park, we allowed the suspects to return to their vessel and informed them the matter will be further addressed in the morning.

“We also issued a stern warning that if they left the country, they would be pursued under the Lacey Act in the USA. The Lacey Act is a US law that allows the US Government to persecute individuals who violate wildlife laws in another country. This act would bear more significant fines and penalties for their infraction. The BNT expected this warning would be enough to deter the accused from leaving the park. Unfortunately, this was not the case, and we discovered the suspects had left the park around 5am the next morning,” the BNT said.

It further noted that it immediately contacted members of the Bahamas Wildlife Enforcement Network (BahWEN) who then alerted Bahamian and US authorities on the vessel and individuals involved.

The BNT statement continued: “We also posted a photo of the suspect’s vessel to social media asking the public for information on the whereabouts of the vessels and crew. Members of the boating community reported seeing the vessel and reported hearing them being hailed by the U.S. Coast Guard. The BNT was later contacted by the suspects, who were at this point 4 miles offshore of Grand Bahama.

“We advised them to turn themselves in to the nearest police station. The BNT later met with the police in Grand Bahama to provide more information and ensure that the evidence that was confiscated during the apprehension was turned over to police.”

The BNT said that it was advised on Monday evening that the suspects were released from police custody pending further investigation.

The vessel and its occupants were observed departing the dock yesterday.

“Despite repeated requests by the BNT, the police refused to confirm to the BNT whether they intended to charge the suspects after further investigation, or whether they are free and clear to leave the country,” the BNT said.

According to police yesterday, the couple were not charged and were released.

The BNT said it was utterly disappointed in this outcome.

“It’s disappointing time and time again to see these park violations go undisciplined, and this is why we must call on the police & the courts to see these instances through by imposing fines & repercussions as allowed for in the BNT Act,” the statement read.

“By not issuing fines to poachers and others who violate park regulations, we feel this sends the wrong message and will encourage poaching in the future. The point must be made that we take these offenses to our natural resources very seriously.

“We must also urge all visitors to do their part – not only to respect the park rules & regulations – but to also report any instances of illegal activity that they observe in parks. The ECLSP is a very special place – the oldest land & sea park in the world – and we owe it to ourselves to protect this amazing resource and give it the respect that it deserves,” the BNT said.

It further noted that it has been working with the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Legal Affairs to finalize bylaws for all national parks which will give BNT wardens more authority in national parks and allow wardens to facilitate the immediate issuing of fixed penalties on the spot for park violations.

The BNT said that it July 4th it was notified that the bylaws were officially gazetted into Bahamian law.

The statement added: “The BNT acknowledges some missteps were made during our apprehension and processing of the suspects, and duly notes how we can better manage these situations in the future. Even though the outcome of this situation is unsatisfactory, the BNT is still very committed to protecting national parks and will double down on its enforcement and park patrol efforts.”