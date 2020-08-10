Second minister enters self-quarantine after COVID exposure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Education minister Jeffrey Lloyd has tested negative for COVID-19 after he was exposed to a positive case, according to the Cabinet Office.

In a statement today, it was revealed Lloyd received a negative COVID-19 RT00-PCR test result on August 8.

“Following the Ministry of Health’s protocols, Minister Lloyd was tested after learning he was exposed to a positive case,” the statement read.

“Out of an abundance of caution and on advice, Minister Lloyd has voluntarily entered self-quarantine. He continues to perform his functions as Minister of Education, working remotely from home.

“All necessary COVID-19 exposure procedures with respect to the Ministry of Education headquarters building are being observed.”

Last week, all staff at the Ministry of Education were advised to remain at home after a staff member at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture was exposed to a positive case of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Youth Sports Culture is housed in the same building as the Ministry of Education.

It was confirmed earlier in the week that MOE’s curriculum section had been closed after a staff member there was exposed to COVID-19 and placed under quarantine.

Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest tested negative for coronavirus in July after his police aide in Grand Bahama tested positive for the virus.

Turnquest voluntarily self-quarantined for about a week.

The finance minister reportedly took another COVID-19 test, and tested negative again.