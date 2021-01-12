Second COVID-19 wave continues to “linger”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — There were 27 cases of coronavirus recorded in The Bahamas over the weekend, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 8,004.

There have been 175 deaths in the country to date, with 15 under investigation, and another 37 non-COVID-19 related deaths.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the country yesterday, according to health officials.

Fifteen tests were completed yesterday — recognized as a holiday — all of which were negative.

The Ministry of Health noted that due to the low number of laboratories reported COVID-19 results today. Consequently, the reported number of COVID-19 cases may not be a true reflection of the burden of disease.

On Sunday, there were two cases recorded on New Providence, three on Grand Bahama, two on Abaco and one on San Salvador and an additional location pending.

On Saturday there were 15 cases in New Providence, two on Grand Bahama and one with the location still pending.

On Friday, there were three recorded in New Providence, four in Grand Bahama, and one in Abaco.

Four people are hospitalised cases, all of them moderately ill.

Health officials have said the second wave of COVID-19 continues to linger in the country.

The wave has spanned more than 180 days and is more than double the time of the first wave which began in March and last until June.

During a press conference on Friday, Minister of Health Renward Wells said the ministry was concerned that some Bahamians may have travelled during the Thanksgiving season of November 2020, which led to a slight spike in COVID-19 cases.

However, since then, The Bahamas has experienced a low number of new infections, which Wells attributed to the government’s travel protocols.

He noted that the government continues to be guided by the health team with respect to curfews and health protocols.

“We’re keeping an eye on our current situation…and obviously, we’re looking as to what has taken place during the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays,” the minister said.

He said following the 14-day inoculation period from the holidays, the Cabinet will assess the data once again.

Health officials have also expressed concern about the rising number of COVID-19 cases on San Salvador, which have increased from zero at the end of 2020, to eight as of yesterday.

The island remained COVID-free since the onset of the pandemic in March 2019.

The cause of the upward trend on the island remains unclear, with the cases on San Salvador to date having no history of travel from the island.